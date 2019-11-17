Morgan Stanley Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $1.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.79.

NYSE:CHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,841,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,578,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 370,681 shares of company stock worth $323,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 404,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 167,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 91,219 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 591,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 389,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

