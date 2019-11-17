Morgan Stanley Has $128,000 Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UTMD opened at $99.80 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $363.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

In other news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $211,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

