Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €4.90 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.12 ($7.12).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.22 ($6.07) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of €8.31 ($9.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

