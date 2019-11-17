Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montage Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It is principally focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. Montage Resources Corporation, formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corp, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MR. Capital One Financial raised Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital raised Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of MR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 532,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,925. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $202.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Montage Resources by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

