Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.81, for a total value of $825,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,368,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $4,539,016.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,588,729.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,796 shares of company stock worth $30,911,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.50. 221,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.68. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $166.24.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

