Moneynet (MNC) Achieves Market Cap of $143,875.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Moneynet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Allbit and CoinZest. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $143,875.00 and $25.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00697191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,866,159,462 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinZest and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.