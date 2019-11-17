Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molecular Templates from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 247,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.