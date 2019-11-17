Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 172,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

MOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mogo Finance Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mackie set a $10.00 price objective on Mogo Finance Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

