Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 963,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,934. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 78,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

