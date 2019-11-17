Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $130.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 963,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.05. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,401. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

