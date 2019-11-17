Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.67.

NYSE MTX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. 154,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.81. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

