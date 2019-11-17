Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 152,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 154,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.81. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

