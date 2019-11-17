Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Minco Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 164.06 and a current ratio of 164.06.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. It invests in privately and publicly traded companies. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.