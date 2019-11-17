Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MBCN stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.25. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 22.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 687.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 311.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

