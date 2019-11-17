Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Shares Down 0.4%

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 571.52 ($7.47) and last traded at GBX 577.90 ($7.55), approximately 6,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.74 million and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 573.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 532.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.27%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

