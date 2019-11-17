MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MICT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,041. MICT has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 2,274,164.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

