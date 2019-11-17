Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $149.97. 23,479,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,207,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

