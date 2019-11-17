Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $53.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842,308. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.
In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
