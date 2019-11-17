Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $53.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842,308. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.