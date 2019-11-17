Michael Dewayne Danford Acquires 10,000 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) SVP Michael Dewayne Danford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,149.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FET opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 2.44. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.