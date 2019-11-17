Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Cap of $37.77 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005679 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitfinex, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.02158898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00054242 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,002,574 coins and its circulating supply is 77,002,448 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

