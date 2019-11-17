Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.88 ($118.47).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up €1.85 ($2.15) during trading on Friday, hitting €108.00 ($125.58). 770,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.92.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.