Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.88 ($118.47).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up €1.85 ($2.15) during trading on Friday, hitting €108.00 ($125.58). 770,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.92.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

