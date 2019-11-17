MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

MEIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 131,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,282. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Anna White bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 543,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 176,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 930.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 141,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.