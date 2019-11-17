Megacoin Price Tops $0.0021 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $79,868.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00696132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,295,675 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

