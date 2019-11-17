Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Announces Earnings Results

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 69.50%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Mediwound alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.