MediBloc [ERC20] Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, DEx.top and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $331,223.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.77 or 0.07698993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Cashierest, Bittrex, Coinrail, Gate.io, DEx.top, Upbit, CPDAX, Kryptono and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

