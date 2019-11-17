Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading Up 5.3%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 2,253 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

