McClatchy’s (MNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of MNI opened at $0.49 on Friday. McClatchy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The company had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in McClatchy by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

