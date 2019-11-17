MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 638,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 342,739 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $76.97.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock worth $4,398,575 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 54.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 433,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 816.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 391,353 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 234.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,558,000 after buying an additional 286,959 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 75.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 441,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,993,000 after buying an additional 190,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,480,000 after buying an additional 179,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

