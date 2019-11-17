MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.96. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MAXIMUS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares in the company, valued at $27,165,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,496 shares of company stock worth $4,398,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 499.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 638,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

