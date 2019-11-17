Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $678.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 883,540 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

