Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MATW. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Matthews International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

MATW stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 117,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

