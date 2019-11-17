Matthew Kaminer Sells 20,000 Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) insider Matthew Kaminer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Kaminer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $92,980.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. Instructure Inc has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.