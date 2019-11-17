Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading Up 15.6%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares were up 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 4,458,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 837,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

