Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) vs. Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Head-To-Head Review

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Materialise and Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 1 1 0 2.50 Descartes Systems Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

Materialise currently has a consensus price target of $19.54, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $43.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Materialise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than Descartes Systems Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Materialise and Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $218.16 million 4.26 $3.58 million $0.07 253.57 Descartes Systems Group $275.17 million 12.58 $31.28 million $0.40 102.83

Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Descartes Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 0.43% 0.60% 0.25% Descartes Systems Group 10.58% 5.28% 4.01%

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Materialise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

