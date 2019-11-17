Matchpool Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $127,450.00 and $479.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00235473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01447873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00141973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

