Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.27.

MTDR stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 2,190,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,207. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. Matador Resources has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

