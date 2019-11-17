Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 38,210 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,210 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,516,000 after purchasing an additional 230,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,352,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.