Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $27.72 Million in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 490,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 199.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

