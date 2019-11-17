Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Manchester United PLC has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United PLC will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

