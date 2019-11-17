Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $20.88 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,880,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.