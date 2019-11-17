Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $19.10 Million Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

