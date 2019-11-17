Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 57,609 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,609 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. CWM LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 66.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

