Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

