Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,270 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $234.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

