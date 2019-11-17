Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,805 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,487,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $323.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.54. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $327.76.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.98.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

