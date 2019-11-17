Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

NYSE:IEX opened at $162.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $173.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $1,793,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.