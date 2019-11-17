Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.50. 1,307,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $105.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.