Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 155 by Analysts at HSBC

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.73 ($2.82).

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177.55 ($2.32). 16,122,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

