ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,054. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,638. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.