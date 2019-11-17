Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 27,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $117.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at $489,598.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $84,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,500. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitex International by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 910,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

